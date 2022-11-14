Gov. Brown issues executive order to help hospitals, health care address rise in RSV pediatric cases

Nurses' union calls on hospitals to delay all elective surgeries

HANOI, Vietnam (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown, attending a trade meeting in Vietnam, exercised her executive authority under ORS Chapter 401 Monday in response to a surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus — commonly known as RSV — across Oregon.

Brown said the executive order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for children, allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, and take other steps to provide care to pediatric patients.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that spreads through virus-containing respiratory droplets produced from coughing and sneezing. For most children, RSV produces mild illness. However, young children are especially susceptible to RSV. Children under the age of two are at increased risk of severe disease.

Since the onset of Oregon’s RSV season in late October, the statewide pediatric hospitalization rate has more than tripled, and is likely to exceed its previously recorded weekly hospitalization rate imminently.

With only two pediatric specialty hospitals in the state with a pediatric ICU — OHSU’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel – and a third hospital, Providence St. Vincent’s Hospital, which has a limited number of pediatric ICU beds — this executive action will help ensure hospitals have the tools they need to care for sick children, both from RSV as well as from other illnesses that may bring kids to the hospital, the governor said.

"Oregon’s nurses, doctors, and hospital staff are deeply committed to caring for our children, and I’m grateful for all the work they are doing under difficult circumstances to help our kids,” said Governor Brown. “As the country faces a surge in pediatric RSV cases, we want to make sure Oregon’s hospitals have access to the tools they need to provide care for sick kids. For parents, please know you can take steps to reduce the risk of RSV, including practicing the good health and hygiene habits we’ve learned over the past few years.”

“Like other hospitals in the region and across the country, OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital is currently admitting a high number of sick patients. Illnesses have hit our communities hard—and this comes on top of extreme health care staffing challenges which were exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Dana A. Braner, M.D., physician-in-chief at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. “We expect this spike in illness to continue in the coming months. The dedicated staff here at Doernbecher are incredible, and they will continue to provide quality, compassionate care for our patients.”

“It’s important for parents to remember that while this respiratory season is severe, there are key steps families can take to protect their young children,” said Dr. Jim McCord, interim chief medical officer for Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel. “Be cautious with your young children around large groups of people, particularly indoors, make sure your child is up to date on flu and childhood immunizations, and everyone needs to wash their hands frequently. Parents should contact their primary care provider with questions or concerns.”

State health experts at the Oregon Health Authority encourage all individuals at increased risk of severe disease (and their caregivers) to take steps to prevent RSV and other respiratory infections this flu season.

Stay up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Keep your child home when your child is sick, if possible.

Wash hands thoroughly and frequently.

Keep common, high touch surface areas clean and regularly disinfected.

If you have questions about your child’s care, call your health care provider or visit an urgent care center. At this time, hospital emergency departments are strained. Only visit the hospital if your child shows signs of severe illness, such as if your child has trouble breathing.

A copy of the governor’s executive order, Executive Order 22-23, is available here.

Oregon Nurses Association Statement on Governor Brown's RSV-Related Executive Order

(Portland, Ore.) - The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) recognizes that the current nationwide outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is overwhelming hospitals throughout the country, including here in Oregon.

Although ONA supports the Governor’s executive order, we are disappointed that state agencies, and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) specifically, were not more proactive in implementing public health interventions to mitigate this emergency.

The RSV crisis did not happen suddenly. In fact, it has been building over the past weeks and months. Yet we have not seen robust public health interventions that would have mitigated this crisis and prevented more Oregonians from getting sick, including public health campaigns focused on parents and schools asking them to keep children home if they are sick or show signs of illness. Other actions, such as encouraging mask use, handwashing, and practicing social distancing could have helped reduce the impact of this surge in RSV cases.

This dramatic increase in RSV cases comes at a time when Oregon’s hospitals are already facing a nurse staffing crisis due to decades of failures by hospital systems to invest in staff and the additional pressures of the 3-year-long COVID-19 pandemic. Our health care system is already strained to the breaking point. This new crisis will only add to the ongoing nurse staffing crisis.

It is unreasonable to, yet again, expect frontline nurses and other caregivers to respond to this crisis without additional support from hospitals. ONA calls upon all health systems to immediately implement measures to decrease their census, including delaying all elective surgeries. Hospitals must also incentivize nurses who agree to work the extra shifts that are needed to meet this crisis and relieve nurses of all non-nursing duties by providing more support through ancillary and administrative staff. These measures are critical to allow nurses to meet our patients’ needs.

Given that this is only the beginning of what is likely to be a 12-week-long surge, ONA urges all Oregonians to take all steps necessary to protect themselves, and their children, from exposure to RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

Get your flu shot. Get your COVID-19 booster. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. Keep your children home if they are sick.

The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) is the state’s largest and most influential nursing organization. We are a professional association and labor union which represents more than 15,000 nurses and allied health workers throughout the state. ONA’s mission is to advocate for nursing, quality health care and healthy communities. For more information visit: www.OregonRN.org.