VA Portland urges veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — VA Portland Health Care System is encouraging women veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.

“VA encourages all women Veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health and learn about early detection” said Dr. Brenda LaFavor, Women’s Health Medical Director for VA Portland Healthcare System. “We recognize that some Veterans may have missed their regularly scheduled mammogram due to COVID-19 and encourage women Veterans to reach out to their VA health care provider to get one scheduled.”

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and throughout the year, VA Portland, along with our VA Community Care partners, offers high quality women’s health care, including breast care services. “VA leads the nation’s health care systems in providing mammograms to those who need them,” said Sarah Súñiga, PhD, US Army Veteran, and VA Portland’s Women Veterans Program Manager.

“VA Portland’s Women Veterans Program is here to ensure women Veterans have access to appropriate care and treatment and to provide the best care possible. Please contact us today to see how we can help make a difference in your life.”

Breast care resources available through VA and community partners include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound and MRI, genetic counseling and testing, cancer treatment and more.

VA recommends regular breast cancer screening for women who are 45 years of age and older, though some women may choose to start screening with yearly mammograms as early as age 40. Women should talk with their VA primary care provider team about what screening strategy is best for them.

For more information about VA Portland’s Women Veterans Program, please visit us at Women Veterans - VA Portland Health Care System or call 503-220-3431 Ext. 53431.

Follow this link for a brief National Cancer Institute video on “Breast Cancer Statistics | Did You Know?”