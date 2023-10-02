Assistance League of Bend provides free hats at Heaven Can Wait run/walk

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Assistance League of Bend members distributed over 200 free handmade hats, “knitted knocker” breast prostheses, comfort shawls, and therapeutic heat pillows to race participants at the Heaven Can Wait event that was held on Sunday at Redmond High School.

Assistance League of Bend has been a participating vendor at the annual Heaven Can Wait 5K walk/run since 2014. This event draws hundreds together with a shared mission to raise funds for Sara’s Project, a fund of St. Charles Foundation. Sara’s Project provides education, early detection, and support services to ease the challenges of breast cancer for people in Central and Eastern Oregon.

Since its inception, the Hats and More program has supplied thousands of hats, “knitted knockers” and comfort shawls to the infusion centers located at St. Charles and Summit Health, as well as to participants at the annual Heaven Can Wait event. Assistance League members and community volunteers’ meet to handcraft each of the items locally.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner