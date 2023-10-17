‘Coffee for a Cure’ gives back Friday at The Human Bean in Madras; sheriff, fire official to compete in fundraiser

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Human Bean of Madras is inviting customers to “drink pink” on Friday, October 20th for the company’s annual Coffee for a Cure breast cancer giveback event. All proceeds on this day at all of The Human Bean locations throughout the country will be donated to local breast cancer foundations.

In honor of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, The Human Bean of Madras, at 40 NE Plum Street, will be hosting both Jason Pollock, (Sheriff of Jefferson County) and Kasey Skaar (Deputy Chief of Operations for Madras Fire & EMS) between the hours of 7:30 am-9 am. There will be a competition between the two to see who can raise more money for their individual campaigns.

The Human Bean of Madras will be giving the winner of this competition 50% of the proceeds from food and beverage sales to be donated to their Real Men Wear Pink campaign. The remaining 50% of proceeds will be donated directly to Sara’s Project at St. Charles.

Those who are unable to visit Sheriff Pollock and Kasey Skaar in action, The Human Bean Madras will have donation jars and QR codes available for each contestant’s campaign. The final total will be calculated by 8pm on Friday. The winner will be announced on Monday October 23rd.

This is The Human Bean’s largest nationwide annual fundraiser of the year, held each October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In 2020, the latest year with complete statistics available, there were 239,612 new cases of female breast cancer reported in the United States, resulting in 42,273 deaths (according to CDC data).

“Since we started this giveback program, The Human Bean family has lost a barista, a franchise owner, and family members and friends to breast cancer,” says Rhonda Hawkins, co-founder of The Human Bean. “With each year’s Coffee for a Cure event, the aim is to help reduce these numbers and show our unwavering support.”

Since 2005, The Human Bean’s Coffee for a Cure giveback program has raised over $3 million. This year, The Human Bean of Madras will donate 100% of food and beverage sales on this day. These funds can be used to help with preventive scans, education, and patient support while going through treatment for local women in your community.

The Human Bean is also adding flavor to the cause this year with Cherry Blossom themed specialty drinks:

Cherry Blossom Cold Foam

This cold brew shines bright with an infusion of rich vanilla and creamy cherry cold foam on top.

Cherry Blossom Latte

A classic, creamy latte warmed with velvety vanilla and sweet cherry flavor — because everything tastes better with cherry on top!

Cherry Blossom Smoothie

Premium vanilla and luscious cherry swirl together in a creamy, thick smoothie. It’s an extra-sweet twist on a timeless classic.

Customers are invited to spread awareness by tagging #CoffeeForACure on Instagram while sharing their own stories and photos.

If you would like to help donate to either Sheriff Pollock or Kasey Skaar's campaign- Here are the links: Jason Pollock

Kasey Skaar

