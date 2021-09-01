Za’atar and Rosemary Spiced Roasted Almonds

CNN - Health

By Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN

Za’atar is a traditional Middle Eastern spice blend that combines thyme, oregano, sumac and sesame seeds. Add it to almonds for a tangy, nutty bite.

If you already have a prepared za’atar spice blend on hand, feel free to use it in this recipe as a shortcut instead of making your own.

Almonds are a great source of protein, healthy fats and fiber, making them the ideal on-the-go snack.

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sumac

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1/2 tablespoon dried thyme

½ tablespoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cups raw almonds

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

2. Make the za’atar: In a small bowl, combine the sumac, sesame seeds, thyme, oregano and salt. (Alternately, substitute 3 tablespoons prepared za’atar blend and omit this step.) Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, combine almonds with olive oil, rosemary and za’atar blend and toss until well coated.

4. Spread the almonds on prepared baking sheet.

Roast in oven for 10 minutes. Remove sheet from oven and give almonds a quick stir. Return sheet to oven and roast until almonds are golden, about 10 minutes more.

5. Let cool and enjoy.

Make ahead: Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Rahaf Al Bochi is a registered dietitian nutritionist, media expert and founder of Olive Tree Nutrition, a nutrition consulting company specializing in Mediterranean eating and women’s health.