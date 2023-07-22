More than 300,000 children’s cups recalled due to high lead levels

By Ben Tinker, CNN

(CNN) — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday recalled roughly 346,000 Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups because they “contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.”

The recalled 8- and 12-ounce cups, which were manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20, according to CPSC.

“Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them,” the agency said.

“With a few limited exceptions … all children’s products manufactured in or imported into the United States must not contain more than 100 parts per million (ppm) of total lead content in accessible parts,” the CPSC said.

There is no known safe level of lead exposure in children.

CPSC advised contacting Soojimus, the company that makes the cups, for a full refund, and said it and Amazon were “contacting all known purchasers directly.”

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

“After recently receiving feedback from consumer advocates and additional follow up testing, we discovered that the double walled vacuum 8oz and 12oz cups may pose an unacceptable exposure to lead if the cup bottoms are mistreated,” Cupkin said on its website.

“Liquids in the cup are not exposed to lead due to the double walled construction of our cups… We will take this opportunity to completely redesign our cups to make them even better.”

