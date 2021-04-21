Bend’s ‘Mini 4 Peaks’ music festival announced

Arts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Experience the magic of Bend’s boutique, multi-day, music event, as it emerges in a new, scaled-back format. The intimate MINI 4 Peaks is slated August 19-22, 2021 at Southeast Bend’s Stevenson Ranch.

This is shaping up to be a throwback to their 2007 installation, when the festival was also in August, as they welcome the return of New Monsoon, Hot Buttered Rum, and Blackstrap Bluegrass who all graced the stage that year. Scott Pemberton, Ron Artis, Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth), Coral Creek, and Maxwell Friedman Group, also joining us, and are no strangers to the 4 Peaks stages. This festival for musical lovers, festivarians and the community at large, is poised and ready for another stellar year, in a slightly new format!

“We found a way to have an intimate event with the same 4 Peaks vibe people have come to know and love for 13+ years. We will continue to closely monitor the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and plan to follow safety protocols as required by the CDC, our state and local officials.” says Festival Director Stacy Koff.

Located in beautiful Central Oregon, MINI 4 Peaks will proudly feature two stages of music on Friday and Saturday featuring national, regional and local bands for music enthusiasts of all tastes. Also, on tap...

Locals Night on Thursday with rocking tunes from Blackstrap Bluegrass, The Maxwell Friedman Group and Elektrapod feat. Brother Gabe, Ze Rox & MFG

Three nights of camping with family and friends

Grand views and grassy fields

Morning Yoga with Nicole (on Friday & Saturday)

A curated late-night music schedule with Quattlebaum & many more

An array of local craft beverages and food

Plus amazing craft vendors for your shopping pleasure

Committed to contributing to the economic growth of Bend and its surrounding communities, MINI 4 Peaks takes pride in showcasing their high desert home, while strengthening the bond of their community in and around Central Oregon.“After being cooped up for a year and the dry spell we have all experienced, I wanted to bring a special event to the Bend Community this summer. If anyone out there is like me, we are in desperate need of live music, comradery, camping, open spaces and our friends. It’s also imperative we help musicians get back to touring and supporting the live music industry!” Koff shares.

Being one of the only West Coast festivals happening this summer, and due to limited capacity, MINI 4 Peaks sees an inevitable sell out but requires the immediate support of their community members, residents and music fans far and wide. Purchasing a ticket sooner than later will not only secure your spot at this cherished annual event, but will also give the festival a lifeline and a way to keep the people who make it happen on board.

The line up is set...all we need is YOU!

New Monsoon

Hot Buttered Rum

Todd Sheaffer

Coral Creek String Band (feat. Todd Sheaffer)

TK and the Holy Know Nothings

Scott Pemberton

Ron Artis II

Sweet Lilies

Western Centuries

Dragondeer

Stillhouse Junkies

Stephanie Anne Johnson and the Hidogs

Blackstrap Bluegrass

Maxwell Friedman Group

Elektrapod feat. Brother Gabe, Ze Rox & MFG

Band of Comerados

Quattlebaum

Fair Trade Boogie

Very limited WEEKEND PASSES (no day passes) are ON SALE NOW

● No service fees!

● Camping & parking are INCLUDED

● One festival area with camping & music...go anywhere with food and drinks!

● Small fee for RV/Trailers (over 20 feet)

● Children 5 and under are free

● And please respect the ‘Zero Waste’ ethos implemented by the Environmental Center

For more information on 4 Peaks, please visit 4PeaksMusic.com or contact KATIE FOX at katie@bloomingfootprint.com

CLICK HERE for the TIX LINK

CLICK HERE for the LINE UP ART

Facebook.com/4PeaksMusic

instagram.com/4PeaksMusic/

Twitter.com/4Peaks