Solo art exhibition to go on display in COCC’s Health Careers Center

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A solo exhibition of Portland artist and muralist David Carmack Lewis will be on display in Central Oregon Community College’s Health Careers Center lobby and first floor gallery from Oct. 18 to Nov. 19, with 12 works featured.

The building is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; masks are required and distancing protocols will be followed.

“I believe it is through narrative and metaphor, among the oldest tools of art, that we still find new ways of seeing and understanding the familiar,” Lewis said in an artist’s statement. For the past decade, his imagery has been firmly rooted in landscapes of the American West, often using dramatic lighting and elements of the unexpected.

Lewis, who began his career as a newspaper staff artist, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University and attended the South Glamorgan Institute of Higher Education in Cardiff, Wales. His work has exhibited at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, The Arts Center in Corvallis and the Attic Gallery. The artist has received grant support from the Ford Family Foundation, the Oregon Arts Commission and Portland’s Regional Arts & Culture Council.

For more information, contact Christy Chaung at cchaung@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.