Bend arts advocate Jenny Green named chair of Oregon Arts Commission

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Jenny Green, a Bend arts advocate, art historian and former gallerist, has been elected by the Oregon Arts Commission to succeed Anne Taylor as commission chair.

Harlen Springer, a founding member and past president of the Florence Regional Arts Alliance, was elected Vice Chair.

Green believes the arts are an essential ingredient in a happy and healthy community and has spent much of her life promoting the arts across Oregon.

She holds a master’s degree in the fine and decorative arts from the Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London, a bachelor’s degree in Art History from the University of Vermont and did graduate work in Feminism and Art History at the University of Wyoming. She has worked in galleries, museums and auction houses in London, San Francisco and Bend.

Since moving to Central Oregon 27 years ago, Green has taught art history at Central Oregon Community College, created the Jenny Green Gallery and co-created At Liberty Arts Collaborative. She works with several nonprofits and is a current board member for the Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts and a past board member of the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, Ellipse Theatre Community and World Muse.

“I believe deeply in the power of art and its ability to enhance our quality of life, affect social change and allow us to witness each other's shared humanity," said Green. “The Oregon Arts Commission strengthens our statewide community through the arts and I want to support this important work.”

Springer is a founding member and past chair of the City of Florence Public Arts Committee. He is also a member of the “Beautification for Florence” committee, a past member of the Siuslaw Library Art Committee and was the art coordinator for “Florence Fest,” the annual Jazz, Art and Wine festival.

A retired corporate executive with extensive experience leading artistic and consumer products companies, Springer has a bachelor of arts degree from the U of O and a master’s in business administration from Seattle University. He served as president of Portal Publications, a leading designer and publisher of posters, prints and greeting cards; chief operating officer of Numi Organic Tea; and chief operating officer of Boing Designs, a Portland-based designer and manufacturer of products for the gift industry.

Prior to that, Harlen held senior management positions at Fortune 500 companies such as Procter and Gamble, Clorox and Unilever, where he served as vice president of sales, vice president of marketing and general manager.

"I am honored to be asked to serve in this new role,” said Springer. “The Arts Commission has worked tirelessly during the pandemic to increase funding and develop new concepts like the Artist Resilience program to support artists and arts organizations throughout the state who have been negatively impacted in the last two years. I look forward to working with Chair Jenny Green and the rest of the Commissioners and staff to continue this important work."

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, services and special initiatives. The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon Legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust.