Hayden Homes Amphitheater offering four concert tickets for $80 for over a dozen shows

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is celebrating a full summer of music with its Summer’s Live promotion that offers four concert tickets for $80 – taxes and fees included – to more than a dozen shows.

The promotion runs today through Aug. 9, while tickets last.

Artists participating in this year’s Summer’s Live campaign include Darius Rucker (July 28), Jim Gaffigan (Aug. 8), Rebelution (Aug. 11), Thomas Rhett (Aug. 20), Ziggy Marley (Sept. 6), and more.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com/SummersLive or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Shows participating in the 2022 4 tickets for $80 Summer’s Live promo. While tickets last.

Darius Rucker with Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack, July 28

Dark Star Orchestra, July 30

Amos Lee with Danielle Ponder, Aug. 4

Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 8

Rebelution with Steel Pulse and DENM, Aug. 11

Mt. Joy with Wilderado, Aug. 13

Atmosphere x Iration, Aug. 18

Thomas Rhett, Aug. 20

Maren Morris with Brittney Spencer, Aug. 26

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon, Aug. 27

Ziggy Marley – A Live Tribute to his Father – with Kazaya, Sept. 6

Flume with Kareem Ali and Quiet Bison, Sept. 14

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters with Tiger Army and The Skints, Sept. 18

LANY with Surfaces, Sept. 23

About the Hayden Homes Amphitheater

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is an independent, outdoor riverfront amphitheater built in Bend, Oregon’s historic Old Mill District in 2001. Since its first season in 2002, the Amphitheater has hosted more than 1 million guests at the venue for ticketed and free concerts, brew festivals and races. The venue currently accommodates 8,000 patrons for concerts and other events, including the second-largest craft beer fest in the Northwest. Learn more at www.bendconcerts.com.