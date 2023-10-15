Oregon arts and culture industry generated $829 million in economic impact in FY 2022, study says

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon’s arts and culture sector contributed $829 million to Oregon’s economy in fiscal year 2022, according to the latest Arts & Economic Prosperity study from Americans for the Arts. Released last Thursday, the findings of Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6) include data from 19 Oregon regions and communities. Oregon’s study was supported in part by Travel Oregon.

Randy Cohen, the vice president of research for Americans for the Arts, will visit nine Oregon communities in early November to share the results and discuss the data (see itinerary at end of release).

“This study highlights the significant impact of artists and cultural organizations on local economies,” said Sophorn Cheang, director of Business Oregon. “Prosperous local economies lead to a prosperous statewide economy, and this study shows how arts and culture can impact job creation and business growth throughout Oregon.”

Nationally, AEP6 reveals that America’s nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $151.7 billion industry – one that supports 2.6 million jobs and generates $29.1 billion in government revenue.

Oregon’s data reveals that 8.9 million attendees of arts and culture events across Oregon spent an average of $39 per event for a total expenditure of $330,920,191, excluding the cost of the admission ticket. Event spending includes meals, parking, souvenirs, babysitting and hotel stays. Close to one million of the attendees were visitors.

“Travel Oregon is pleased to support the Oregon Arts Commission’s efforts to measure the role the arts play in Oregon’s economy,” says Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon. “Authentic arts and cultural experiences attract visitors from across the state and beyond to support our local communities. Arts travelers visit throughout the year, staying longer and spending more on travel, solidifying the arts as an important economic driver across the state of Oregon.”

“This is the most comprehensive data we’ve ever had on how vital arts and culture are to Oregon’s statewide economic prosperity,” said Brian Rogers, Oregon Arts Commission executive director. “Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 is evidence that the nonprofit arts and culture sector is a significant industry in the State of Oregon. It sends a strong signal that when we support the arts, we not only enhance our quality of life, but we also invest in the State of Oregon’s economic well-being and visibility.”

With support from Travel Oregon, 19 Oregon communities participated in gathering data, with 13,342 surveys collected at local arts and culture events. The communities participating, and their lead study partners, are:

Ashland-Talent-Jacksonville Region/Southern Oregon University, Oregon Center for the Arts

Central Oregon: Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties/Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts

City of Eugene/Arts and Business Alliance of Eugene

City of Monmouth/City of Monmouth, Monmouth Arts Commission

City of Newberg/ Chehalem Cultural Center

City of Pendleton/City of Pendleton

City of Salem /City of Salem

Clackamas County/Clackamas County Arts Alliance

Clatsop County/Arts Council of Clatsop County

Coos Bay/Oregon Adventure Coast

Douglas County/Umpqua Valley Arts Association

Eastern Oregon Border Region: Ontario, Vale, Nyssa/City of Ontario

Florence Region/Florence Regional Art Alliance

Greater Portland Area/Regional Arts and Culture Council

Harney County/ PMC Arts and Culture Foundation

Lincoln County/Oregon Coast Council for the Arts

Northeast/Northeast Oregon Economic Development District

The Gorge/The Dalles Art Center

Washington County/Tualatin Valley Creates

For the first time, AEP6 expands beyond the economic and financial data to include social impact measurements of arts and culture’s effect on the well-being of communities and residents. Responses to questions revealed that 89.3 percent of respondents agreed with the statement: “This activity or venue is inspiring a sense of pride in this neighborhood or community.” And 87.2 percent of respondents agreed with: “I would feel a great sense of loss if this activity or venue were no longer available.”

Spending by arts and cultural organizations and audience members in the Portland Metro area was $456.5 million; spending in the city of Eugene totaled $123.8 million.

Arts Commissioner Harlen Springer, who led survey efforts in the small coastal city of Florence, was stunned to learn that city’s expenditures exceeded $7.2 million and individual event spending was $65, significantly above the state average.

“While we have always known that the Florence region supports the arts, we were pleasantly surprised to see the actual numbers,” said Springer. “We are very grateful to the members of our Steering Committee, the many volunteers who helped collect surveys, the organizations who filled out their survey and the almost 1,000 audience members who were so cooperative in completing the surveys. This data will be extremely helpful as we seek support from businesses, individual donors and governmental entities.”

A summary of findings for each of the Oregon regions and cities that participated are posted on the Americans for the Arts website (search for OR).

The itinerary for Cohen’s AEP6 presentations in Oregon is:

Monday, Nov. 6

Astoria: 9:30 a.m. at the Barbey Center, coordinated by the Arts Council of Clatsop County

Portland: 5:30 p.m. at Lakewood Center for the Arts, coordinated by Regional Arts and Culture Council, Clackamas County Art Alliance, Tualatin Valley Creates

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Salem: 8:30 a.m. at Bush Art Barn, coordinated by the Salem Art Association and City of Salem

Monmouth: 12 p.m. at the Monmouth Public Library, coordinated by the City of Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission

Newport: 4 p.m. at the Newport Center for the Performing Arts Center, coordinated by the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Coos Bay: 11:30 a.m. The Mill Casino, coordinated by Oregon’s Adventure Coast

Florence: 4 p.m. at Florence Event Center, coordinated by the Florence Regional Art Alliance

Thursday, Nov. 9

Eugene: 7:30 a.m. at Lane Community College Center for Meeting and Learning, Arts and Business Alliance and Eugene Chamber of Commerce

Bend: 5:30 p.m. at Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts, coordinated by Scalehouse

The Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 Study was conducted by Americans for the Arts and supported by the Ruth Lilly Fund of the Americans for the Arts. Local, regional and statewide partners, such as the Oregon Arts Commission and its 19 survey partners, contributed time and financial support to the study. A full list of the 373 communities who participated in the study is posted on the Americans for the Arts website.

Actress Rita Moreno hosted the virtual event to announce AEP6 data. Liora Sponko, senior program manager for the Arts Commission, was one of the presenters. Sponko managed Oregon’s study and recruited the communities who participated.

‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of the Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993 in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grant-making, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.

The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature, federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust.