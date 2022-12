'Tis the season to once again enjoy Holiday Lights! Our first stop this season is at three homes with splendid lights on Daniel Duke Way in northeast Bend. Be sure to enter our Holiday Lights photo contest, which you can find under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/#/rounds/1/gallery

