C.O. Boy Scouts to collect, recycle Christmas trees over the next two weekends

Holidays

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Boy Scout troops will be collecting and recycling Christmas trees in your community the weekends of Jan 2/3 and Jan 9/10.

Here's their announcement, with the details:

We request a donation of $10 but will gladly accept any donation over that amount. 100% of the money raised from the boys’ efforts will go directly to the individual Scout troops.

Your donation is used to fund local troop activities, community service projects and to replace worn out outdoor gear the boys use throughout the year. The mission of Boy Scouts is to create the leaders of tomorrow by building character through outdoor challenges and education.

Some troops will post door flyers specifying which days they will be picking up trees in your neighborhood. If you live within the city limits of Bend or Redmond, you do not need to call in to have your tree picked up. The troops will be cruising the area picking up trees, starting by 9 a.m. Other cities and areas of the county have their contact phone numbers listed below.

Please have your tree cleaned of all decorations and place it by the street where it is easily visible to our Scouts and drivers. We will not be checking alleys.

Please make your check out to ‘Boy Scouts of America’ or as specified on the flier you receive. Place your donation in a plastic bag and secure it to the tree with a rubber band.

If you did not receive a door flier, wish to arrange other payment options, need special assistance with your tree or have general questions, please visit our website, www.takeyourtree.com, or call and leave a message at the messaging phone number for your area.

A special Thank You goes out to CentraTel, which has generously donated this phone messaging service for many years. www.centratel.com.

This is a win/win situation for the community and for the local Scout troops! This recycling project provides a service to the community and teaches organizational and team building skills to the Scouts involved at all levels of the project. A big thank you goes out to the communities who have made this event a big success and improved the lives of so many boys through Scouting.

We wish you a Happy Holidays and a safe New Year.

541 385-3977 for pick up in SW Bend. West of 3rd St South of Newport/Greenwood, East of Skyline Ranch road, South of Shevlin Park Road

541 385-2692 for pick up in NW Bend. West of 3rd St and North of Newport/Greenwood NorthWest of Skyline Ranch road, North of Shevlin Park Road

541 385-2672 for pick up in NE Bend. East of 3rd St and North of Greenwood/Hwy 20

541 385-3942 for pick up in SE Bend. East of 3rd St and South of Greenwood/Hwy 20

541 385-3971 for pick up in La Pine.

541 385-3989 for pick up in Redmond.

541 385-2640 for pick up in Sisters.

541 385-3935 for pick up in Sunriver