It was a "ho-ho-ho!" special occasion Friday morning as Bob Shaw of NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise welcomed a VERY special visitor -- Santa! -- to invite one and all to Saturday's Bend Christmas Parade!

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.