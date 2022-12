Marching bands, floats and many other entries took part in Saturday's Bend Christmas Parade, as crowds lined the downtown streets -- and of course, NewsChannel 21 was on hand as well, rolling and walking down the route to wish our friends a very happy holiday season.

