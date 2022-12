Patrons at the Sunriver Library had a special gift of a visit Thursday -- a selection of holiday songs performed by the Central Oregon Mastersingers . Also: The Redmond Community Choir has rescheduled its free concert, canceled last Sunday due to snow, for Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. at Redmond High School..

