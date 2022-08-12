Pet Pals: Senior Kallie needs a loving home
Kallie is 12 years young, loves everyone she meets and is waiting for a new, loving home at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
Kallie is 12 years young, loves everyone she meets and is waiting for a new, loving home at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.