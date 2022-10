Meet Mango and Lyra, a bonded pair of kitties. These two girls have complimentary personalities. Mango is a little more shy and snuggly while Lyra is much more outgoing and playful. They are at Redmond's Brightside Animal Center looking for a family who will take them both home.

