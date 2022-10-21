Pet Pals: Meet Gilly, a playful young kitten
This week on Pet Pals, Lynne from the Humane Society of Central Oregon introduces us to Gilly, a 2-month-old kitten who is sweet and will let you hold him, after three weeks in foster care.
