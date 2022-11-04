Mr. Grey is a 5-year-old boy waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center who loves to snuggle and explore, but has a compromised immune system, so he needs to be the only cat in the home.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.