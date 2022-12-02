Pet Pals: Meet Sleepy, one of two hamsters who need a home
This week on Pet Pals, Lynne Ouchida of the Humane Society of Central Oregon brings us a hamster named Sleepy for a visit. The Bend shelter currently has two hamsters who need homes.
