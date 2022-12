Five puppies are waiting for new homes at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center: Thanos, Holly, Noel, Dasher and Rudy were surrendered recently -- three boys and two girls, about 3-4 months old. All neutered, spayed, vaccinated, chipped and ready to go!

