Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman
Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.