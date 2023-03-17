Pet Pals: Guinea pig cuteness up for adoption
Rainbow and Marshmallow are looking for a loving home, and you can find them waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
Rainbow and Marshmallow are looking for a loving home, and you can find them waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.