This week, meet Branson and Brynae, brother-sister duo from a litter of pit bull mix puppies who showed up in a little cardboard box at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.