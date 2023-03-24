Furry Friends: Branson and Brynae are a pair of fun sibling pups
This week, meet Branson and Brynae, brother-sister duo from a litter of pit bull mix puppies who showed up in a little cardboard box at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
