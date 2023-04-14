Rowan and Otto are playful 7-month-old brothers, an energetic, friendly mix of German pointer and border collie puppies who are waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.