Furry Friends: Meet sweet Bertha and playful Skylar
Bertha is sweet and very friendly, and Skylar is curious and playful, both long-time residents of Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center who'd love to have new homes as summer weather arrives!
Bertha is sweet and very friendly, and Skylar is curious and playful, both long-time residents of Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center who'd love to have new homes as summer weather arrives!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.