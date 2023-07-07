Furry Friends: Taffeta is warm, friendly and welcoming
Meet Taffeta, a 1-year-old calico kitty brought to Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center after a good Samaritan found her with kittens under their porch.
Meet Taffeta, a 1-year-old calico kitty brought to Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center after a good Samaritan found her with kittens under their porch.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.