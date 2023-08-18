Booker T. is a high-energy Australian shepherd, about 18 months old, who loves to play and is waiting to do just that at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.