Furry Friends: ‘Very relaxed’ Banjo has his eyes set on finding a new family
Meet Banjo, a 6-year-old Labrador mix, a friendly gent who'd do well with most families and is waiting for just the right one at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
