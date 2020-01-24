Lucy, stuck in icy Little Deschutes, got tail-wagging rescue

Accidents and Crashes

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lucy, a 5-year-old golden retriever, had better days than Friday, when she ended up clinging to the icy banks of the Little Deschutes River near La Pine.

But then her day got a whole lot better, thanks to a good Samaritan and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies who got her out of her dangerous predicament.

Deputies were dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. to the report of a dog stuck in the Little Deschutes near the intersection of Willow Court and Huntington Road, sheriff’s Sgt. William Bailey said.

Deputies arrived to find Lucy near exhaustion and at risk of drowning, according to Bailey.

But through the safe and quick actions of the good Samaritan and deputies, they were able to pull Lucy from the river, warm her up and take her to a veterinarian for care. Bailey said Lucy’s owners were contacted for a no-doubt very happy reunion later in the afternoon.

“We are thankful to the good Samaritan for the assistance today and helping us ensure a happy ending for Lucy and her family,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post said.