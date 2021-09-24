Humane Society of C. Oregon closing shelter to public Friday due to staff shortage

Pets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The staffing shortage that is hitting so many businesses also is affecting the Humane Society of Central Oregon, which said it is closing its doors to the public on Friday due to too few staff being available.

While the shelter doors will be closed to the public, the shelter said staff will still be on hand to care for the animals as usual and provide other limited services.

Reuniting pets with owners will be done by appointment only. For pickup of stray dogs, call Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

For lost and found animals, call the shelter at 541-382-3537 and leave a message, providing a description of the animal, the area lost and contact information.

In responses to the Facebook announcement, the shelter said they are hiring, with listings on the Indeed website. They have full- and part-time animal care positions available. You can also send in a cover letter and resume to info@HSCO.org. Volunteer opportunities are also available.