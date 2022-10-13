Humane Society of C. Oregon takes in 14 Florida cats to assist Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Some up for adoption now, others in coming days

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon joined the animal rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Last Sunday, an emergency airlift brought 181 animals from Florida to the West Coast for make room for the influx of animals in the wake of the hurricane.

HSCO’s team met the plane in Hillsboro, on Sunday to pick up 14 cats in need of a safe place to land and a new home. After a 14-hour journey from the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County in Port Charlotte, Florida to Bend, the cats settled into comfortable kennels and received the veterinary care needed to get them ready for adoption.

The homeless shelter cats were in the Florida shelter prior to Hurricane Ian. This life-saving flight creates space for shelters in the hurricane-ravaged areas to receive the influx of animals because of the storm. This flight allows shelters to receive rescued animals that will hopefully be reunited with their families.

“Some of the cats are available for adoption now. Others will be ready to find a new home in the coming days. Upon arrival, the cats received medical evaluations. HSCO staff and volunteers will help the animals adjust after their day-long journey across the United States,” said Lynne Ouchida, community outreach manager for the HSCO.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is a Humane Society of the United States Emergency Placement Partner and worked collaboratively with the HSUS, Greater Good Charities Good Flight and seven other shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington to place this flight of 181 animals into loving homes.

Support the efforts of the Humane Society of Central Oregon by donating toward the care of the animals. Monetary donations enable HSCO to provide necessary medical care and meet the special needs of each animal. The HSCO is a 501c3 nonprofit serving people and animals for 61 years. HSCO depends upon generous donors and does not receive funding by national organizations. To support our efforts or to learn more, visit hsco.org.