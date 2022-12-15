Humane Society of Central Oregon offers cold-weather tips to keep pets safe and warm

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As frigid temperatures and snow hit Central Oregon, the Humane Society of Central Oregon would like to remind people to provide extra care for their pets.

• Pets are best kept inside.

• Bring your pet inside when the temperatures drop, also consider the wind-chill factor.

• Dogs and cats can get frostbitten ears, nose, and feet if left outside.

• Seniors, young, small and short coated animals are vulnerable in the cold.

• If your pet must be kept outside:

-Provide a dry, elevated dog house with clean dry bedding and a flap over the opening to

keep drafts out. Heated pet beds are available.

-Make sure the water bowl does not freeze. Heated water bowls are available.

-Outdoor pets need more calories to produce body heat.

- Oregon laws regarding adequate Shelter and Minimum Care are ORS 167.310 to 167.351.

• Make sure a cat has not crawled under your car seeking shelter and warmth near the engine. Tap on hood before starting the engine.

• Booties allow your dog to walk in the snow and prevent injury from ice.

• Dog jackets and sweaters are more than fashion, they will keep small, senior and single coated dogs warm.

• Chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate paws. Buy “pet safe” ice melters. Wash off paws if pets have walked through chemicals.

• Keep antifreeze, salt and other household poisons away from pets.

• Clear snow berms from fence line to prevent pets from escaping.

• Watch your pet around heating stoves to prevent burns and dehydration.

• Horses, chickens and other livestock need winter care too:

-Make sure there is clean, dry bedding. Moist bedding can cause infection.

-Make sure water in trough does not freeze.

-Have hooves checked and prepared for winter.

Protect your pets with preventative care. The Humane Society of Central Oregon rents crates for $5 a month to keep pets safe and warm indoors. For more information call the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541 382-3537 or visit hsco.org.