Humane Society of Central Oregon offers cold-weather tips to keep pets safe and warm

Dog jackets are a great way to keep your pooch warm when venturing out in the cold
Humane Society of C. Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As frigid temperatures and snow hit Central Oregon, the Humane Society of Central Oregon would like to remind people to provide extra care for their pets.

•  Pets are best kept inside.

•  Bring your pet inside when the temperatures drop, also consider the wind-chill factor.

•  Dogs and cats can get frostbitten ears, nose, and feet if left outside.

•  Seniors, young, small and short coated animals are vulnerable in the cold.

•  If your pet must be kept outside:

-Provide a dry, elevated dog house with clean dry bedding and a flap over the opening to

            keep drafts out. Heated pet beds are available.

      -Make sure the water bowl does not freeze. Heated water bowls are available.

            -Outdoor pets need more calories to produce body heat.

            - Oregon laws regarding adequate Shelter and Minimum Care are ORS 167.310 to 167.351.

•  Make sure a cat has not crawled under your car seeking shelter and warmth near the engine. Tap on hood before starting the engine.

•  Booties allow your dog to walk in the snow and prevent injury from ice.

•  Dog jackets and sweaters are more than fashion, they will keep small, senior and single coated dogs warm.

•  Chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate paws.  Buy “pet safe” ice melters. Wash off paws if pets have walked through chemicals.

•  Keep antifreeze, salt and other household poisons away from pets.

•  Clear snow berms from fence line to prevent pets from escaping.

•  Watch your pet around heating stoves to prevent burns and dehydration.

•  Horses, chickens and other livestock need winter care too:

            -Make sure there is clean, dry bedding.  Moist bedding can cause infection.

            -Make sure water in trough does not freeze.   

            -Have hooves checked and prepared for winter.

Protect your pets with preventative care.  The Humane Society of Central Oregon rents crates for $5 a month to keep pets safe and warm indoors. For more information call the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541 382-3537 or visit hsco.org.

