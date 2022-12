The Humane Society of Central Oregon is continuing its 'Home for the Holidays' half-price adoption special through this Saturday, Dec. 31 - not just puppies and cats, but small animals like guinea pigs and rats.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.