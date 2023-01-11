Downtown Bend Business Association seeks submissions for ‘Downtown Dog of the Week’

The Downtown Bend Business Association has started an online platform, “Downtown Dog of the Week."

We know how much Bendites love their dogs and we wanted to give them a way to celebrate their dog through this weekly, social media post. On top of that, it’s easy to participate! Submit photos of your dog and answer three questions on our website, downtownbend.org.

The dogs who are chosen as a Downtown Dog of the Week will have a chance to get an award at our pet-centric event in June, Poochella. More details to come.

We’re also looking for a sponsorship of this program for $12,000 for the year where your logo will be on the Downtown Dog of the Week post and will be seen by more than 30,000 people. If interested in being a sponsor, reach out to marketing@downtownbend.org.

An example of our Downtown Dog of the Week Post has been included with this release. You can also find the post on our Instagram and Facebook Pages, @VisitDowntownBend.