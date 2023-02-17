Humane Society of C.O.’s 11th annual Pup Crawl benefits local homeless animals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- – Have a howling good time at a local brew pub during the Pup Crawl and help raise money for homeless animals.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s 11th Annual Pup Crawl begins Thursday, March 2nd from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. New stainless steel logo cups and long sleeve t-shirts available this year. Join us at any or all of the nights.

4:30 to 7:30 pm each night

Thursday, March 2 at Crux Fermentation Project (50 SW Division St, Bend)

Friday, March 3 at 10 Barrel Brewing EAST (62950 NE 18th St, Bend)

Saturday, March 4 at 10 Barrel Brewing WEST (1135 NW Galveston, Bend)

Thursday, March 9 at Bend Brewing Co (1019 NW Brooks St, Bend)

Friday, March 10 at Cascade Lakes Brewpub (1441 SW Chandler, Bend)

Saturday, March 11 at Bevel Craft Brewing (911 SE Armour Rd Suite B, Bend)

Friday, March 24 at Deschutes Brewery Pub (1044 NW Bond St, Bend)

Saturday, March 25 at Avid Cider (550 SW Industrial Way #190, Bend)

Friday March 31 at Boneyard Pub (1955 NE Division St, Bend)

HSCO’s Pup Crawl includes a logo stainless steel pint cup and beverage of choice. 100% of the money raised each night benefits the animals thanks to our sponsors Bend Studio and Bend Pet Express. Purchase during any Pup Crawl night.

Logo Stainless Steel Pint cup & One Beverage $15

Logo Glass & 1 Beverage at 3 different Pup Crawl Nights $30

Logo Long Sleeve T-shirt $20

Enjoy the evening drinking and eating amongst friends, and meet HSCO staff to learn more about what we do and how you can help the animals in our community.

Your canine companion can join you on dog-friendly patios.