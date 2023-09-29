Fall in love with a new best friend: Get 25-100% off adoption fees at Humane Society of Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fall has arrived, and it’s the purr-fect time to cozy up with a new furry friend. The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s adoption fee is falling for all adoptable animals. Fall in love and spin the big wheel for 25% to 100% off the adoption fee through Saturday, October 7th.

The shelter is filled with puppies, dogs, cats, kitten and small animals, and one is sure to steal your heart.

All adoptions include the adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccinations, microchip ID, de-worming, free health exam at local veterinarian, collar, ID tag, free food and more. The Fall in Love promotion is for a limited time, so visit the Humane Society of Central Oregon (61170 SE 27th St., Bend) today!

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visit www.hsco.org to view adoptable animals.