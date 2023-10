Sunday brought probably the most-awaited Bend Fall Festival event - make that events, the yearly Wiener Dog Race and the new Running of the Bull(dog)s that drew a sizable crowd to Troy Field in downtown Bend. Our own Chief Meteorologist John Carroll emceed this benefit for the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

