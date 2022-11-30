Looks like your pets are ready for the holidays! Share your photo with us and see all the rest at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/02/28/pet-pics/#/rounds/9/gallery .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.