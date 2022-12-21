Pet Pics Sweepstakes: Central Oregon’s best friends
We love our pets in Central Oregon! See plenty more pet photos and submit your own here, under the Play tab: https://ktvz.com/play/2022/02/28/pet-pics/#/rounds/10/gallery
We love our pets in Central Oregon! See plenty more pet photos and submit your own here, under the Play tab: https://ktvz.com/play/2022/02/28/pet-pics/#/rounds/10/gallery
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.