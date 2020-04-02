Top FREE resources for those new to remote working

Safe at Home

Are you one of the many of Americans who are suddenly thrust into the home office? Due to stay at home orders across the country, many companies have implemented work-from-home policies and are encouraging employees to try to work productively from home.

This can be a challenge for those who have never done their jobs remotely before, but there are some great new products that can help those working at home for the first time.

Here’s a list of some great tools and resources you can use to successfully transition to a home-office:



Zoom

Zoom is a service that offers video conferencing, cloud phone systems, and other resources for working from home in a variety of different industries. The Zoom Blog page even offers training, demos, and webinars if you’re new to their products.

https://zoom.us/ and https://zoom.us/docs/en-us/covid19.html



Slack

Slack is a messaging app that integrates with services and apps you company may already use like Google Drive and Dropbox.

Companies that use Slack include Nasa, Shopify, and Zapier

https://slack.com/

Zoho

Do you need project managing software to run your team, keep track of hours, or even a completely free office suite comparable to Microsoft Office or Google Docs? Zoho provides solutions for any and all aspects of running a remote office.

https://www.zoho.com/

Asana

Businesses with remote workers or teams in multiple locations can use Asana to track projects, tasks, and goals. Their service include product training videos, live training, and onboarding resources.

https://asana.com/

Evernote

Have you ever wished you could take text notes, record audio, doodle, and store pictures all in one app? Evernote does this and more. You can even collaborate with other users and give them access to your notes. Evernote is free for personal use on up to two devices, so you can make a to-do list on your laptop and access it on-the-go from your smartphone.

https://evernote.com/

Dropbox

Dropbox is a cloud-based service that offers file hosting and can integrate with your computer just like a hard drive. With Dropbox, you can share files using a URL, or invite co-workers to share your entire workspace. They also offer 2GB of free storage for personal use.

https://www.dropbox.com/