Rapper will.i.am is selling a smart mask for $299

Rapper will.i.am wants to make face masks a high-end, high-tech statement.

The Black Eyed Peas member announced this week he is teaming up with Honeywell to launch XUPERMASK, a $299 mask with a ton of bells and whistles.

In addition to dual three-speed fans and HEPA filters, a type of mechanical air filter, it features Bluetooth connectivity, LED day glow lights, noise canceling audio and microphone capabilities, seven hours of battery life and a magnetic earbud docking system. It also comes with adjustable straps.

The XUPERMASK was designed by will.i.am, Honeywell and Jose Fernandez, the designer behind Elon Musk’s SpaceX suits.

Over the years, will.i.am has added a handful of tech titles to his resume. He’s invested in Tesla and Beats Electronics, and became a director of innovation for Intel. And his company, i.am+, which is focused on “wearable products,” has acquired a handful of tech products, such as smart home company Wink and machine learning startup Sensiya.

His new role as a mask designer comes as some states have started lifting mandatory mask mandates amid the rise of Covid-19 vaccinations in the US. Still, experts say Americans won’t be setting masks aside anytime soon.

“SARS happened in Japan and Southeast Asia, and they got over it, and they still wear masks,” will.i.am told the New York Times.

The XUPERMASKS comes with a carry case, three months of HEPA filters, different-sized ear tips and a charging cable.

The XUPERMASK has not yet been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by the FDA for emergency use by the general public and by healthcare professionals.

The mask will drop on April 8 on its website, Xupermask.com.