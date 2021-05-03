Facebook says decision on whether Trump ban will be overturned coming Wednesday

Technology

The Facebook oversight board will announce its decision on the fate of former President Trump’s Facebook account at 9am on May 5, according to a verified tweet.

The Board said last month that it had received 9,000+ public responses concerning Trump’s indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook suspended Trump’s account following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and later referred that decision to the court-like Oversight Board, which has the power to reverse Facebook content decisions and set precedent for the company.

