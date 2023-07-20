Google is building an AI tool for journalists

By Brian Fung, CNN

(CNN) — Google is developing an artificial intelligence tool for news publishers that can generate article text and headlines, the company said, highlighting how the technology may soon transform the journalism industry.

The tech giant said in a statement that it is looking to partner with news outlets on the AI tool’s use in newsrooms.

“Our goal is to give journalists the choice of using these emerging technologies in a way that enhances their work and productivity,” a Google spokesperson said, “just like we’re making assistive tools available for people in Gmail and in Google Docs.”

The effort was first reported by The New York Times, which said the project is referred to internally as “Genesis” and has been pitched to The Times, The Washington Post and News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal.

Google’s statement did not name those media companies but said the company is particularly focusing on “smaller publishers.” It added that the project is not aimed at replacing journalists nor their “essential role … in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles.”

The new tool comes as tech companies, including Google, race to develop and deploy a new crop of generative AI features into applications used in the workplace, with the promise of streamlining tasks and making employees more productive.

But these tools, which are trained on information online, have also raised concerns because of their potential to get facts wrong or “hallucinate” responses.

News outlet CNET had to issue “substantial” corrections earlier this year after experimenting with using an AI tool to write stories. And what was supposed to be a simple AI-written story on “Star Wars” published by Gizmodo earlier this month similarly required a correction. But both outlets have said they will still move forward with using the technology.

