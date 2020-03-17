McMenamins closes Bend, other locations, lays off nearly 3,000

Money

McMenamins Old St. Francis: 'We will return, revive and be reborn...'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One day after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown limited restaurants to dine-in, takeout or drive-thru for four weeks to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, McMemamins announced Tuesday it's laying off nearly 3,000 employees and closing all but one Portland location.

McMenamins said it will temporarily close all of its Oregon and Washington locations "for the next several weeks," except the 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop in Portland, KPTV reported. The shop will stay open for to-go sales.

In a statement, the company said the layoffs of just about all employees will allow workers to file for unemployment benefits and “ensure that there will be jobs to come back to when this extraordinary episode ends. And we are confident it will end.”

“It’s taken a lifetime to build this company, together with the help of our employees and customers. This is something none of us ever could have anticipated,” the company said.

A posting to the Facebook page for McMenamins Old St. Francis School reads in part:

"To our McMenamins friends, family, and those who have danced with us since the early days. It is with great sadness that we have to stop the music and close…..for now.

"But we will return, revive, and be reborn to weave the tale of how music never really stops and stories continue to be told.

"When this is all over, we will be ready for you with fresh cajun tots, cold beer and friendly smiles. Until then, stay safe."