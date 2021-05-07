IHOP turned away Adam Sandler. Now it’s trying to make it up to him

Business

IHOP is hoping to make amends with Adam Sandler next week after an unwitting hostess turned away the comedian at a Long Island location.

The IHOP employee, not realizing she was talking to Adam Sandler, told the actor that the restaurant was busy, and it’d be a long wait to be seated. Sandler politely left the restaurant.

The mishap went viral on TikTok, which prompted a response from Sandler on Twitter joking that he only left the IHOP because the “nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”

Now, IHOP is making it up to Sandler by declaring this Monday “Milkshake Monday.” Customers can go to any of the restaurant chain’s 19 locations across Long Island, pay $6.49, and get all-you-can-drink milkshakes beginning at noon and lasting until 8 pm.

IHOP is also donating $1 of each milkshake sold (up to $50,000) at its roughly 1,600 locations across the US to Comedy Gives Back, a charity for struggling comedians that lost income because of the pandemic.

“We take our guests’ suggestions very seriously in an effort to continually shake things up and satisfy all palates with our signature commitment to IHOSPITALITY,” said IHOP’s Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue, in a release.

Sandler hasn’t yet responded on Twitter.