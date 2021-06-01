America’s worker shortage is real and getting worse by the day, US Chamber CEO says

Business

The US Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced a nationwide initiative to address the worker shortage in the US, calling the crisis the most critical and widespread challenge facing businesses.

The initiative, called “America Works,” aims to mobilize industry and government to “swiftly address America’s deepening worker shortage crisis.”

“The worker shortage is real — and it’s getting worse by the day,” US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark said.

The Chamber’s notes that the lack of workers to fill open jobs is not a new problem, but “keeping our economy going requires we fill these jobs.” The report also suggests removing barriers that prevent people from entering the workforce, getting individuals the skills they need for the open positions, and enacting sensible immigration policy.

The organization shows there were a record 8.1 million job openings in the United States in March 2021 and about half as many available workers for every open job across the country as there have been over the past 20 years.