Major jobs disappointment: America added only 235,000 jobs in August

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s jobs recovery hit a major roadblock in August, when the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected.

Only 235,000 jobs were added back to the economy last month, vastly missing economists’ expectations.

In normal times that would have been a reason to celebrate, but nowadays it’s a sharp slowdown from the buoyant jobs reports earlier in the summer. Friday’s report fell far short of economists’ already reduced expectations: Predictions for Friday’s jobs report had been revised down to 728,000 from 750,000 earlier after Wednesday’s ADP Employment Report, which count private payrolls, also disappointed.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in August from 5.4% before, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.