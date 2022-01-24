The stock rout isn’t over: Dow tumbles

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Wall Street was in the red again Monday as investors worried about the Federal Reserve’s policy plans, the tensions in Ukraine, earnings season and — of course — inflation.

Stocks opened sharply lower and the S&P 500, the broadest measure of the US equity market, was on track to end the day in correction territory, defined as a 10% drop from its most recent peak.

The S&P 500 was trading 2.6% lower in the late morning. Last week, the index logged its worst week since March 2020. The Dow fell nearly 700 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq Composite, which entered correction territory last week, was the biggest loser of the morning, trading down 3% in the late morning.

Investors have a lot on their plate this week.

Earnings season has moved on to big tech, including Microsoft, IBM, Intel and Apple, which report results this week.

Then there’s the Fed meeting, concluding with Wednesday’s policy statement and subsequent press conference. As of Monday morning, market expectations for this week are that the central bank will keep interest rates near zero for a little longer, according to the CME FedWatch tool. But for the next meeting, which isn’t until March, expectations of a quarter-percentage-point rate hike are above 80%.

Expectations are only part of the game. The Fed could also conclude that inflation has run too hot at the end of 2021 and crank up rates more — or sooner.

Treasury yields, which track interest rate expectations, were off last week’s highs Monday. The 10-year bond yielded 1.72% late Monday morning after climbing past 1.8% for the first time since before the pandemic last week.

While the Fed is trying to get inflation down by normalizing its pandemic-era policies, the US economy is grappling with the fallout from the Omicron variant. America’s private sector output growth slowed in January as the highly infectious variant put more pressure on the already-battered supply chain and existing labor shortage, according to the IHS Markit flash composite purchasing managers’ index.

Making matters worse, investors are anxiously watching the situation in Ukraine as fears mount that the country could be invaded by Russia.

The news that the United States and United Kingdom are withdrawing some staff from the local embassies isn’t exactly breeding confidence the situation will resolve quickly and European stock markets are sharply lower as well.

Commodities markets are feeling the pressure of the rising tensions. US oil prices rose some 3%, or more than $2.50 per barrel, to $82.54 in the late morning.

— CNN Business’ Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

